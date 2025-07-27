Delhi govt moves Supreme Court against blanket ban on overage vehicles

The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the blanket ban on overage vehicles, which includes restrictions on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai is likely to hear the plea on July 28. The Delhi government's plea seeks the recall of the court's order dated October 29, 2018, which upheld the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) initial directive.

The plea submitted that a comprehensive policy is required to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR, which gives vehicle fitness based on actual emission levels of individual vehicles as per scientific methods rather than implementing a blanket ban based solely on the age of the vehicles. This comes after many well-maintained and non-polluting vehicles older than 15 years have been banned from plying in the Delhi-NCR owing to the NGT's directive. The plea made by the Delhi government seeks a comprehensive study by the Centre and CAQM to assess the actual environmental benefits of age-based restrictions versus emission-based criteria.

The apex court had earlier directed the transport departments of states in the National Capital Region (NCR) that all diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old shall not ply in terms of the order of the NGT order.

Overage vehicle ban: What NGT directed

The NGT said in its November 26, 2014 order that all vehicles, diesel or petrol, which are more than 15 years old shall not be permitted to ply on the roads and wherever such vehicles of this age are noticed, the concerned authorities shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law, including seizure of the vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act). "The vehicles which are more than 15 years old will not be permitted to be parked in any public area, and they shall be towed away and challenged by the police in accordance with the law. This direction would be applicable to all vehicles without exception, i.e. two wheelers, three wheelers, four wheelers, light vehicles and heavy vehicles, irrespective of whether commercial or otherwise," stated the NGT order.

There should be no age cap if vehicles don't cause pollution: Delhi CM

Speaking about the Delhi government's challenge to the directive of a blanket ban on overage vehicles, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that rules should be uniform in the country, PTI has reported. However, she also reportedly said that vehicles that pass the fitness test and don't cause pollution should be allowed to ply in the national capital without the age cap. "A polluting vehicle should be phased out even if it is five years old. However, if a vehicle does not cause any pollution and passes the fitness test, then there should be no condition on it," she reportedly said.

Alleging that the failure of previous governments in Delhi to control pollution led to such restrictions, she expressed the hope that the court will take cognisance of her government's stand. "There should be the same rules in Delhi as are applicable anywhere else in the country," the Delhi CM reportedly said, while also adding that it's the duty of the government to present the public view before the court. "Previous governments in Delhi did nothing to control pollution, and they let people choke, which is why the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had to prohibit 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles," she said further.

