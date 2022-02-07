Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home News Delhi govt installs first private EV charger under its single-window facility

Delhi govt installs first private EV charger under its single-window facility

The single-window facility introduced last November by Delhi government aims to facilitate the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure at private and semi-public places such as apartments, group housing societies, hospitals, malls and theatres in the city.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 09:57 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi government has installed the first private electric vehicle charging point under its single-window facility at a south Delhi resident's home. The facility was installed under BSES discom BRPL area. The charging point was installed at DDA flats in south Delhi's Munirka.

The second private EV charger under the facility was installed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar. The single-window facility introduced last November aims to facilitate the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure at private and semi-public places such as apartments, group housing societies, hospitals, malls and theatres in the city. 

(Also read | Delhi to get 1,000 electric vehicle charging points. Know details here)

Customers of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL can get a private EV charging point installed at their homes, group housing societies, multi-storey apartment complexes, RWA offices, and commercial shops, etc., through the empanelled vendors using the online single-window portal - Switch Delhi. The city's transport department has empanelled twelve vendors for the installation of charging points.

Through the single-window facility, the government will be able to install and operationalize charging stations within just seven days working days of submission of applications. Customers can even schedule the installation of chargers as per their convenience. 

(Also read | Delhi has 3 million old and ‘invalid’ petrol vehicles. Three options for owners)

The initiative aims to develop private charging infrastructure to create an enabling environment for the provision of private as well as public charging infrastructure. 

In order to promote and expand the private charging network, the government is providing a one-time subsidy of 6,000 for the first 30,000 charging points in the city. EV chargers can be purchased by consumers from the empanelled vendors through the single-window portal as per capex or subscription model.

Under the capex model, consumers make complete payment upfront to the empanelled vendor. Under the subscription model, the total cost to the vendor is paid by the consumer as equal monthly instalments over three years after which the charger gets transferred to him.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility electric car
