In a first, Delhi govt deploys motorcycles for enforcing bus lane driving

These enforcement vehicles come equipped with sirens and will be stationed across major stretches of the city throughout the day.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2022, 11:55 AM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 50 new CNG buses and 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement. (Hindustan Times)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 50 new CNG buses and 66 new vehicles for road safety and bus lane enforcement.

For the first time, the Delhi government has deployed new motorcycles for enforcing bus lane driving in the city as they will be suitable to pass on narrow roads. Earlier, officials only used Innova cars for the purpose and they faced difficulty in passing through narrow roads. CM Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 66 enforcement vehicles for this purpose, including 36 motorbikes and 30 Toyota Innova cars. He also flagged off 50 CNG low-floor cluster buses.

During the flagging off event, the minister said that the bus lane enforcement drive, which was started in April, has received positive results. "People have now developed a habit of driving in their lanes and they are following the rule on their own. We are not far from the time when the transport system of Delhi would be better than any city of a developed country," he added.

(Also read | Delhi govt sets up 1,000 EV charging points in less than a year)

CNG buses during their flag-off ceremony at Rajghat Depot in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
CNG buses during their flag-off ceremony at Rajghat Depot in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
These enforcement vehicles come equipped with sirens and will be stationed across major stretches of the city throughout the day to create awareness on not disturbing the movement of buses. The two-wheelers will be deployed on inner and outer ring roads each, in a total of 11 teams. The remaining bikes will be deployed at six critical stretches in seven teams and two shifts.

The Toyota Innova cars will be deployed to each team with 84 teams using 84 four-wheelers. The new ones will be deployed at 15 critical stretches identified by the department.

With the addition of new vehicles, the total number of enforcement vehicles have grown to 120, with 84 four-wheelers and 36 two-wheelers. Additionally, officers will also issue challans for encroachment and parked vehicles in the bus lanes.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present at the flag off event. He said the enforcement vehicles will help in keeping bus lanes free from encroachment and parked vehicles. "This will help in faster movement of buses, leading to even better schedule adherence and hence increasing reliability for travel to one's home and office."

