Delhi govt asks scrappers to fix 'fair' market value for old impounded vehicles

The Delhi transport department has asked the scrappers empanelled by it to fix a "fair" market value for the vehicles that are more than 15-year-old and being impounded for scrapping. The department had earlier this month issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for scrapping of old diesel or petrol vehicles by its enforcement branch.

As per an order issued by the transport department, there is an urgent need for a standing order regarding scrapping and phasing out of end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) from the city roads amid the rising vehicular pollution and the poor air quality in the city. The order added that it is the need of the hour to maintain ambient air quality standards in the city.

The order stated that vehicles that are more than 15 years old, if found plying on Delhi roads, will be removed first. As per the SOP, such vehicles will be impounded by the enforcement teams and handed over to an authorised scrapper of the transport department. The authorised scrapper will then tow the impounded vehicle from the place of seizure to the scrapping unit.

The scrapper will have to make their own arrangements for towing such vehicles which will be taken to the pit from where the scrapper will take it for scrapping. "The authorised scrappers will make the fair market value of the scrapped vehicles and will make payment directly to the owner of vehicle," the SOP states.

Further, if there arises any dispute while impounding such vehicles, the enforcement team will not directly get involved in the matter, and will contact the local police for help. The transport department's enforcement wing and the Delhi Traffic Police has impounded nearly 1,900 old vehicles between November 17 and the first week of December, as per official figures.

As per a 2014 order by National Green Tribunal (NGT), vehicles that are more than 15 years old, shall not he permitted to ply on the roads. If such vehicles are caught plying on roads, the concerned authorities will take appropriate steps in accordance with law which include seizure of the vehicles as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(with inputs from PTI)