Delhi government bans non-BS6 and CNG commercial vehicles starting November 1

In a significant move to promote green mobility and combat vehicular emissions, the Delhi Government has announced that only BS6 and CNG commercial vehicles will be allowed in the city from November 1. The government additionally, also announced the deployment of 2,299 electric autos at key Delhi Metro stations as part of its newly launched Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025. Unveiled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, the plan puts electric transportation at the centre of the capital’s fight against air pollution.

To support this major shift, the government will install 18,000 public and semi-public EV charging points across the city. These will be located at malls, airports, railway and bus stations, and commercial hubs maintained by both municipal bodies and private operators. An audit of existing EV infrastructure is also on the cards, with upgrades and expansions planned in the coming months.

Government fleets to go electric

In addition to expanding public EV access, the plan outlines that 80 per cent of Delhi government vehicles will transition to clean fuel, while a revised electric vehicle policy is expected to encourage greater adoption of private and commercial EVs. Non-essential, non-electric vehicles will be gradually phased out from forest and protected areas, where only EVs will be allowed to operate.

Smart intelligent traffic system

A smart intelligent traffic system is being introduced to ease congestion, a major contributor to vehicular pollution, along with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at all border entry points. These cameras will help flag End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles trying to enter the city. Real-time SMS alerts will warn vehicle owners from neighbouring states, while billboards will publicise the restrictions. To further ensure emission compliance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres will now be audited every six months.

Launching the action plan, CM Gupta said, “A clean and healthy Delhi is our vision, and vehicle pollution is a direct threat to that. But we must find solutions that are citizen-friendly." Responding to queries, she also ruled out a return to the controversial Odd-Even scheme, saying it had caused inconvenience and was not suited to the city’s daily realities.

Dust control

Beyond automotive reforms, the plan includes extensive dust control measures, beginning with the plantation of 70 lakh saplings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, which starts on World Environment Day (June 5). The city will also deploy 1,000 water sprinklers, 140 anti-smog guns, and install mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots, monitored through GPS and sensor-based dashboards.

Supporting infrastructure will include 200 mechanised road sweepers, 70 electric litter pickers, and 38 water tankers. High-rise buildings above 3,000 square metres, such as malls and hotels, must install rooftop anti-smog guns, operational year-round except during monsoons.

Cloud seeding

In a first for the city, the government will test cloud seeding technology in collaboration with IIT Kanpur to reduce airborne dust, an initiative CM Gupta called a “historic step" for Delhi. MoUs will also be signed with experts and organisations to evaluate other innovative solutions for pollution control.

Tackling waste and expanding air monitoring

Efforts to curb solid waste-related pollution are also central to the plan. The government has set deadlines to eliminate waste at key landfill sites: Okhla by March 2027, Bhalswa by December 2027, and Ghazipur by September 2028. The Okhla waste-to-energy plant will be upgraded to 2,950 TPD capacity, and a new 3,000 TPD plant will be set up at Narela-Bawana.

To monitor air quality more effectively, the city will add six new monitoring stations, and an E-waste Eco Park will be established to manage electronic waste sustainably. A new industrial policy is also in the works to enhance compliance in manufacturing zones.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: