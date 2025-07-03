Delhi government rolls back fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles after public outrage

The Delhi government has put a pause on the sale of fuel for end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in the national capital. The government issued a mandate banning fuel sales to diesel vehicles over 10 years old, and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, from July 1, 2025, in a bid to curb air pollution. The Delhi transport department and traffic police have been impounding ELVs since the start of this month.

The Delhi environment minister said that a system to seize poorly maintained vehicles is being worked out, rather than punishing people who take care of their cars and motorcycles.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to hold its directions mandating a ban on fuel sales to end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). The decision comes amidst huge public outcry over the new laws that forced many well-kept vehicles off the road.

Technological challenges to implement fuel ban

The minister cited “technological challenges and complex systems," as the reason for the pause on the decision. The environment minister said that a system to seize poorly maintained vehicles is being worked out, rather than punishing people who take care of their cars and motorcycles. Customers argued that the government did not care about the health of the vehicle, as much as the age, forcing owners to upgrade to newer vehicles instead.

“We urge the Commission to put the implementation of Direction No. 89 on hold with immediate effect till the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is seamlessly integrated across the entire NCR," the minister said in the letter to CAQM, according to ANI.

"We are confident that the ongoing multi-pronged efforts of the Delhi Government will achieve substantial improvements in air quality," it added.

Over 62 lakh overage vehicles affected by latest order

Data suggests that over 62 lakh vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, trucks, and vintage vehicles, were affected by the CAQM order. As per the new regulations, the end-of-life vehicles were to be identified by cameras set up across the 498 fuel stations in the national capital. These cameras were connected to the central database and would cross-verify number plates. The system would then alert the fuel operator about the ELV status, who would then deny fuel to the vehicle.

"Because of the technological inconsistencies of this extremely complex system and lack of integration with neighbouring states, there is public discontent and outcry and in the said circumstances, it is not feasible to implement this system to end of life vehicles identified through ANPR cameras installed at Petrol pumps in Delhi," the minister said.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras not equipped to identify HSRPs

The Delhi government now says that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras used to identify ELVs, “did not constitute a robust system," because the system can’t yet identify the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), which are mandatory on all cars in Delhi-NCR since April 2019.

Furthermore, the minister in his letter listed several steps taken by the Delhi government to combat air pollution. This includes implementing a new pollution under control (PUC) certificate regime to ensure stricter compliance, specifically for out of state vehicles. The government is also planning to create a new system that will send an SMS to ELV owners two to three months ahead of the planned phase-out.

