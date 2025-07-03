Delhi fuel ban on overage vehicles sparks outrage. Here's what people say

The Delhi government has started a crackdown on overage vehicles in the national capital from July 1 as per the directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). As per the directive, overage vehicles like petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the national capital are denied fuel at the fuel stations in the city. Besides that, such vehicles are impounded by the law enforcement agencies if found in the fuel stations, as well as parked in public places. On the very first day, Delhi witnessed 80 such vehicles impounded, while on July 2, seven such vehicles were impounded in the city. While the move is directed to reduce the menacing air pollution level in Delhi, it has become a major talking point across the city and sparked outrage among many.

Aimed at curbing rising air pollution levels in Delhi, the new rule is being enforced with the help of Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at more than 500 fuel stations in the city to detect and restrict the end-of-life (EOL) vehicles. Since the implementation of this rule on July 1, social media have been abuzz. People have been criticising the government's decision to scrap diesel vehicles after 10 years. There have been questions about the fairness of paying a road tax for 15 years while facing premature scrappage at 10 years, which means the road tax paid in advance for five years is wasted, eventually wasting the money of the motorists.

Various social media users' comments reflect the growing public discontent with the newly enforced policy. Many people have called for the reevaluation of the scrappage rules.

In India, road tax for private cars running on diesel is paid for 15 years. According to the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, after 15 years, tax can be paid during the renewal of registration for five years. However, in Delhi, the new rule has banned 10-year-old or older diesel cars from getting fuel. Also, such vehicles can be impounded by law enforcement agencies. Which means, despite paying tax for 15 years, a diesel car owner cannot utilise the vehicle after 10 years. Hence, this rule has sparked concerns over paying for a vehicle's lifespan that the users are legally unable to use. Many people believe the new policy punishes responsible ownership and disregards a vehicle's actual condition and potential lifespan.

