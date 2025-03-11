Delhi EV policy 2.0 aims for 95% electric vehicle adoption by 2027. Key things you must know

The Delhi government has announced the key highlights of the proposed and much anticipated Delhi EV Policy 2.0. Under this, the Delhi government aims for 95 per cent EV adoption in new vehicle registrations by 2027. Delhi Transport Ministry on Monday said in an official statement that the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 outlines a roadmap to accelerate the national capital's transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India's leader in electric vehicle adoption.

The Delhi EV Policy was first introduced in 2020 as one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in India. It expired in August 2024 and since then the policy has been extended multiple times. Now, the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to replace the previous framework.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Key highlights

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims to replace all the CNG auto-rickshaws, taxis and light commercial vehicles in the city with electric vehicles in a phased manner. Besides that, it also aims for a full transition to electric buses. The policy proposes purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) and electric trucks. Additionally, the policy proposes scrapping and retrofitting incentives to encourage a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles. The policy also emphasises fleet electrification for commercial transport and introduces stricter regulatory measures to ensure compliance.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Apart from creating consumer demand by offering incentives to the EV buyers, the Delhi government plans to bolster EV infrastructure through the Delhi EV Policy 2.0. The government plans to install more public EV charging points and mandate EV charging stations in new buildings and public spaces. The official statement reveals that the government aims to offer capital subsidies for private and semi-public EV charging stations. It also aims to develop fast-charging corridors along major roads, including the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims to create a dedicated state EV fund for financing incentives. The money for this fund is planned to be sourced through green levies, pollution cess and aggregator licence fees.

Apart from that, the policy also aims for skill development and job creation in the electric mobility sector. The government has stated that it plans to generate employment in EV sales, servicing, financing and battery management. The Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will collaborate on training programs for electric vehicle mechanics and drivers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: