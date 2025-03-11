HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Ev Policy 2.0 Unwrapped, Aims 95% Electric Vehicle Adoption By 2027. Everything You Should Know

Delhi EV policy 2.0 aims for 95% electric vehicle adoption by 2027. Key things you must know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be enforced from April 2025 and will replace the current framework.
Electric vehicle
Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be enforced from April 2025 and will replace the current framework. (Bloomberg)
Electric vehicle
Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be enforced from April 2025 and will replace the current framework.

The Delhi government has announced the key highlights of the proposed and much anticipated Delhi EV Policy 2.0. Under this, the Delhi government aims for 95 per cent EV adoption in new vehicle registrations by 2027. Delhi Transport Ministry on Monday said in an official statement that the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 outlines a roadmap to accelerate the national capital's transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India's leader in electric vehicle adoption.

The Delhi EV Policy was first introduced in 2020 as one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in India. It expired in August 2024 and since then the policy has been extended multiple times. Now, the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to replace the previous framework.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 59,900 - 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹74,000
Compare
View Offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
MaxSpeed Icon60 kmph
₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Storie (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Loev+ (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹69,999
Compare
View Offers

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Key highlights

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims to replace all the CNG auto-rickshaws, taxis and light commercial vehicles in the city with electric vehicles in a phased manner. Besides that, it also aims for a full transition to electric buses. The policy proposes purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) and electric trucks. Additionally, the policy proposes scrapping and retrofitting incentives to encourage a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles. The policy also emphasises fleet electrification for commercial transport and introduces stricter regulatory measures to ensure compliance.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Apart from creating consumer demand by offering incentives to the EV buyers, the Delhi government plans to bolster EV infrastructure through the Delhi EV Policy 2.0. The government plans to install more public EV charging points and mandate EV charging stations in new buildings and public spaces. The official statement reveals that the government aims to offer capital subsidies for private and semi-public EV charging stations. It also aims to develop fast-charging corridors along major roads, including the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims to create a dedicated state EV fund for financing incentives. The money for this fund is planned to be sourced through green levies, pollution cess and aggregator licence fees.

Apart from that, the policy also aims for skill development and job creation in the electric mobility sector. The government has stated that it plans to generate employment in EV sales, servicing, financing and battery management. The Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will collaborate on training programs for electric vehicle mechanics and drivers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2025, 08:06 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi EV Policy electric car electric scooter electric bike electric motorcycle electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.