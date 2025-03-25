Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims for 95% electric vehicle adoption by 2027, proposes 20% reserved parking space for new building

The Delhi government is expected to announce the new electric vehicle policy in April 2025. The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is likely to bring in a host of changes focusing on both demand generation and infrastructure development. Upon introduction, the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 will replace the current framework.

The Delhi EV Policy was first introduced in 2020 as one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in India. It expired in August 2024 and since then the policy has been extended multiple times. Now, the proposed Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to replace the previous framework.

As the Delhi government aims to have 95 per cent electric vehicle adoption in the national capital by 2027, the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 outlines a roadmap to accelerate the national capital's transition to electric mobility while strengthening its position as India's leader in electric vehicle adoption.

As the Delhi government is expected to announce several steps to facilitate existing EV users and encourage others to purchase these vehicles with the new electric vehicle policy, here are all the details we know so far.

Delhi EV Policy 2.0: Key facts to know

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 aims to replace all the older than 10-year CNG auto-rickshaws, taxis and light commercial vehicles in the national capital with electric vehicles in a phased manner. The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 proposes purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) and electric trucks to generate demand for electric vehicles.

Also, the Delhi government aims for a full transition to electric buses. The new EV policy also emphasises fleet electrification for commercial transport and introduces stricter regulatory measures to ensure compliance.

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 proposes scrapping and retrofitting incentives for vehicle owners to encourage a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles.

Delhi government plans to bolster EV infrastructure through the Delhi EV Policy 2.0. The government plans to install more public EV charging points across the city and mandate EV charging stations in new buildings and public spaces. The government is likely to propose that all new buildings in the national capital have to provide EV charging points for at least 20 per cent of the entire parking space. Older buildings will have to allot five per cent of the total parking space to EVs to facilitate charging infrastructure.

The government aims to offer capital subsidies for private and semi-public EV charging stations. It also aims to develop fast-charging corridors along major roads, including the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

One of the major announcements on the Delhi EV Policy 2.0 is expected to be that any household purchasing a third car must opt for an electric vehicle.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: