Delhi enforces GRAP 3: BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel cars banned

After weeks of deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The decision follows the city ’s Air Quality Index (AQI) breaching the 400-mark, placing it in the ‘Severe’ category.

While the restrictions target multiple pollution sources, they also directly impact motorists, with curbs on older vehicles, construction work, and diesel-run goods carriers, once again putting a stop to daily mobility in the region.

BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars banned in Delhi-NCR

Under Stage III GRAP, Delhi has banned the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers across the city and nearby NCR districts. Exceptions are made only for vehicles used by persons with disabilities and those engaged in essential or emergency services.

For vehicle owners still using these older emission-compliant cars, the rule means keeping them off public roads until further notice. Violators could face penalties of up to ₹20,000, as per Delhi Traffic Police enforcement norms.

Non-essential medium and heavy goods vehicles (MGVs) powered by BS-IV diesel or older engines are also restricted from entering Delhi during the Stage III period.

Why are the curbs back?

Delhi’s AQI surged from 362 on Monday to 421 on Tuesday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Areas such as Bawana (462), RK Puram (446), and Patparganj (438) recorded some of the city’s highest readings.

CAQM cited stagnant winds and unfavourable meteorological conditions as key reasons behind the spike. The body said the Stage III restrictions aim to “prevent further deterioration" in air quality, which has been persistently poor post Diwali.

Impact on urban mobility and transport sector

The enforcement of GRAP curbs has immediate implications for the automotive and transport ecosystem in NCR.

Commuter Disruption: Owners of BS-III and BS-IV vehicles will face mobility challenges, particularly those relying on older cars for daily commuting.

Logistics Slowdown: Restrictions on diesel MGVs may affect last-mile deliveries and supply chain operations in Delhi’s commercial hubs.

Public Transport Load: Increased dependency on Delhi Metro, e-buses, and ride-sharing services is expected as personal vehicle use declines temporarily.

Transport unions and delivery companies are expected to rework fleet deployment strategies to comply with the latest norms.

Construction and industrial shutdowns

Alongside vehicle restrictions, GRAP Stage III also mandates a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports. Industries running on unapproved fuels must suspend operations, while civic agencies have been instructed to step up road cleaning and dust suppression efforts through mechanical sweepers and water sprinklers.

How does the Graded Response Action Plan work?

The Graded Response Action Plan operates as a four-tier system designed to combat escalating air pollution in the NCR region:

Stage I – Poor (AQI 201–300):

Intensified road cleaning and water sprinkling to control dust.

Strict enforcement against open waste burning.

Promotion of public transport and discouragement of private vehicle use.

Stage II – Very Poor (AQI 301–400):

Ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

Increased parking fees to discourage car use.

Enhanced patrolling for pollution control at construction sites.

Stage III – Severe (AQI 401–450):

Prohibition of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR.

Ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities.

Suspension of industrial operations using unapproved fuels.

Intensified mechanical sweeping and dust suppression measures.

Stage IV – Severe Plus (AQI above 450):

Ban on entry of all trucks (except essential goods) into Delhi.

Closure of schools, colleges, and offices, with a shift to remote work.

Shutdown of non-essential industries and public works until improvement.

Comprehensive ban on construction activities and heavy vehicular movement.

Stage III measures remain in effect until air quality shows consistent improvement, after which restrictions may be scaled back.

Delhi’s air quality typically worsens during the winter months due to stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and weather-related stagnation. While the Stage III curbs are temporary, they highlight the recurring challenge of balancing urban mobility with public health imperatives.

Motorists are advised to check the AQI and CAQM advisories regularly, ensure vehicle PUC compliance, and, where possible, shift to CNG or electric vehicles to help reduce emissions.

