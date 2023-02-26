HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Allowing Only Electric Bike Taxis Will Impact Millions, Says Uber

Delhi allowing only electric bike taxis will impact millions, says Uber

Uber Technologies Inc has said that the Delhi government's decision to ban bike taxis from the city roads and only allow electric ones would risk "finishing off the sector" and impact the mobility needs of millions. The government of the national capital is working on a new policy to regulate vehicles used by ride-hailing companies like Uber and Ola, which is being finalised and will be rolled out soon, as per a report from earlier this week.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2023, 10:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of a bike taxi used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of a bike taxi used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of a bike taxi used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of a bike taxi used for representational purpose only

If implemented, this policy would mark an aggressive step towards the country's ambitions to ramp up the transition towards electric and clean energy vehicles, and will also help reduce oil imports and curb pollution. In its blogpost, Uber said that such as move would, however, put a risk on the livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in the city.

Also Read : Delhi wants Uber, Ola, Rapido bike taxis to go electric to avoid ban

Sunday newspapers in Delhi carried ads from the government saying that digital platforms offering two-wheeler bike taxi rides should not do so as it violates certain existing transport rules.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Storm 125 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Aprilia Storm 125
124.45 cc
₹85,169 - 97,249 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹0.86 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The company also urged the government to initiate industry dialogue, saying, "Steep and infeasible EV mandates risk finishing off the sector as we know it. The impact of such a decision on the livelihoods and mobility needs of millions of Delhiites is clear.

While Uber isn't in favor of the decision related to allowing only electric bike taxis in Delhi, the company has set its own green goals to support the environment. Uber has set a 2040 target for 100% of its rides to be in zero-emission vehicles, public transport or with micro-mobility, including in India.

Earlier this month, the company also announced plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years in India. However, electric cars will be just a fraction of the company's current overall active fleet of 300,000 vehicles here.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2023, 10:05 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Uber Ola bike taxi
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The motorcycle will also get OBD2 update. So, it will comply with the new norms that will come in effect from April 1st.
In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with alloys

Latest News

Delhi allowing only electric bike taxis will impact millions, says Uber
Delhi allowing only electric bike taxis will impact millions, says Uber
Range Rover owners in UK having a hard time finding insurance. Here's why
Range Rover owners in UK having a hard time finding insurance. Here's why
Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer to be launched on March 2
Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer to be launched on March 2
Ferrari's Leclerc leads first session of last day of F1 tests
Ferrari's Leclerc leads first session of last day of F1 tests
Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report
Moto Morini planning to bring X-Cape 1200 adventure bike as new flagship: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city