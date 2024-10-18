Delhi all set to get its third Ring Road UER-II by December this year

Delhi is all set to get its third Ring Road to decongest the city soon. The Office of the Lieutenant governor of Delhi has confirmed that the upcoming Urban Extension Road II, also known as UER II, will be operational from December this year. The 75-km long UER II is being developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹3,600 crore. The project was conceptualised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and is divided in five packages.

The upcoming Urban Extension Road II will help connect north, northwest, west, southwest, and outer Delhi seamlessly. Out of the 75.71 kms of the new Ring Road, more than 50 kms is located within Delhi while the resy is in neighbouring state Haryana. The six-lane road is expected to significantly ease traffic and improve connectivity in several critical areas of the national capital.

The UER II will connect the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, or NH-44 and NH-48 with south Delhi through Bawana, Narela-Kanjhawala, Mundka and Dwarka. The road will have a connecting routes towards Sonepat and Jind, as well as Najafgarh and Bahadurgarh. One of the key connecting roads with UER II will be the Dwarka Expressway from Gurugram in Haryana. The new Ring road will also connect to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

The project was earlier supposed to be completed in January this year. However, several delays have pushed back the date. The UER II was eventually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. Once fully operational, the UER II is expected to significantly reduce travel time and congestion for commuters travelling to the airport and various parts of the city. This infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the Indian capital.

The Office of LG said that work on clearing up few bottlenecks are still underway. Construction of overhead road over the Mangeshpur drain is one of the bottlenecks which is now being resolved and is expected to be completed within the next two months.Driving licence, vehicle registration certificate in Delhi may soon go digital

