How to remove fog from car windshield? Essential tips

Foggy windshield is one of the common problems for car drivers in winter among others. A foggy windshield could be an occasional occurrence or a trouble that a driver has to face every time he or she gets into the car to drive. A fogged-up windshield obstructs the vision of the driver, hampering the view of the road, which makes the driving dangerous. Along with the fog outside, the foggy windshield makes the driver's task further challenging. Such a situation can result in an accident in the worst-case scenario.

While there is nothing to do to clear the fog outside, the only solution to this challenge is simply to keep the car windshield and windows defogger. If you are frustrated with a foggy car windshield, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you out of the situation.

Use defogger

Majority of the modern cars come with a defogger fitted to the rear windshield. It is also known as a defroster. These are sleek heating lines running horizontally on the rear windshield. When the rear windshield is fogged, press the defogger button on the dashboard and this will activate the heating lines on the rear windshield, quickly clearing it.

Turn on AC

Turning on the air conditioner for a few minutes could help clear the condensation on the windows. The air conditioner dehumidifies the air, which can help reduce fogging. While turning on the AC, the blower is set in the highest mode, the air intake mode is selected as fresh air and the AC vents are directed towards the windows and front windshield.

Keep windows slightly open

Keeping the windows of the car slightly open, that much which will not make the occupants uncomfortable will help in reducing the moisture inside the cabin. This will ensure the condensation goes away quickly and clear the windows and windshield.

Use an anti-fog solution

There are plenty of anti-fog solutions available in the market. Applying such a solution on the windshield and windows could be useful in reducing the fog on the glass, ensuring you get better visibility.

