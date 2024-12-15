HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Frustrated With A Foggy Car Windshield? Here's How To Defog It

How to remove fog from car windshield? Essential tips

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2024, 11:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • If you are frustrated with a foggy car windshield, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you out of the situation.
Fog
If you are frustrated with a foggy car windshield, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you out of the situation.
Fog
If you are frustrated with a foggy car windshield, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you out of the situation.

Foggy windshield is one of the common problems for car drivers in winter among others. A foggy windshield could be an occasional occurrence or a trouble that a driver has to face every time he or she gets into the car to drive. A fogged-up windshield obstructs the vision of the driver, hampering the view of the road, which makes the driving dangerous. Along with the fog outside, the foggy windshield makes the driver's task further challenging. Such a situation can result in an accident in the worst-case scenario.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

While there is nothing to do to clear the fog outside, the only solution to this challenge is simply to keep the car windshield and windows defogger. If you are frustrated with a foggy car windshield, here is a quick and comprehensive guide to help you out of the situation.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Use defogger

Majority of the modern cars come with a defogger fitted to the rear windshield. It is also known as a defroster. These are sleek heating lines running horizontally on the rear windshield. When the rear windshield is fogged, press the defogger button on the dashboard and this will activate the heating lines on the rear windshield, quickly clearing it.

Turn on AC

Turning on the air conditioner for a few minutes could help clear the condensation on the windows. The air conditioner dehumidifies the air, which can help reduce fogging. While turning on the AC, the blower is set in the highest mode, the air intake mode is selected as fresh air and the AC vents are directed towards the windows and front windshield.

Keep windows slightly open

Keeping the windows of the car slightly open, that much which will not make the occupants uncomfortable will help in reducing the moisture inside the cabin. This will ensure the condensation goes away quickly and clear the windows and windshield.

Use an anti-fog solution

There are plenty of anti-fog solutions available in the market. Applying such a solution on the windshield and windows could be useful in reducing the fog on the glass, ensuring you get better visibility.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2024, 11:40 AM IST
TAGS: car care vehicle care car maintenance vehicle maintenance

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.