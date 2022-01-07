DBX SUV drives Aston Martin to almost double its sales in 2021.

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has seen a sharp spike in sales last year, thanks mostly to its best-selling model DBX SUV. The carmaker has said that its sales to dealers in 2021 has gone up by 82 per cent.

Aston Martin said it has sold 6,182 cars last year.

The sales performance was mainly due to high demand for its first sport utility vehicle DBX. The British luxury carmaker said that it expects annual adjusted core earnings to be about 15 million pounds ($20.31 million) lower than expected.

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin, said, "With a full year of Aston Martin Valkyrie programme deliveries in 2022 we are expecting to deliver significant growth, in addition to the launch of our second DBX derivative, intended to disrupt the performance luxury SUV market and the final edition of the V12 Vantage."

Aston Martin DBX hit roads in late 2020 but it has managed to pick up pace in the first one year. Between January and September last year, Aston Martin delivered as many as 2,186 units of DBX SUV to customers worldwide.

Aston Martin DBX, which is priced at ₹3.82 crore (ex showroom) in India, is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. It produces 550 PS of power and has 700 Nm of torque. From absolute standstill to 100 kmph, the DBX takes all of 4.5 seconds with max speed of 290 kmph.

Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman at Aston Martin Lagonda, said, “With a full year of DBX deliveries completed and our compelling product pipeline, including a new generation of front-engine sports cars in 2023, I am more assured than ever of achieving our medium-term objectives of revenues of 2 billion pound and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 500 million pound by 2024/25."

(Also read: Bentley sees record sales in 2021 as demand for luxury cars soars)

Aston Martin said the Valkyrie cars had been sold and those not shipped were allocated to customers with significant deposits. It now expects lower-than-expected annual adjusted core earnings on fewer-than-planned shipments of its Valkyrie sports cars in the fourth quarter.

“The Valkyrie programme is now running at rate for 2022 having focused on delivering with no compromises in the face of supply chain challenges and huge complexity in the production ramp-up which resulted in a timing impact for 2021," said Moers.

(With inputs from Reuters)