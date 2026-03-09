Daimler Truck Innovation Center India appoints Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as new CEO

Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) has appointed Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Raghavendra Vaidya, who has moved to a global role as Chief Information Officer at Daimler Truck AG.

Based in Bengaluru, the technology centre supports Daimler Truck’s global engineering, digital and IT operations. In his new role, Kodakkal will oversee the organisation’s engineering and software development activities on our shores while working closely with Daimler Truck’s global product engineering, technology and IT teams. His responsibilities will further include expanding the centre’s role in software, digital platforms and IT services within the company’s global network.

Kodakkal joins the organisation with more than three decades of experience in technology, engineering and research and development across multinational companies. Prior to this appointment, he served as Global Head of Integrated Technology and Vice President & Head of the Global Technology & Engineering Center at Whirlpool Corporation, where he was responsible for global technology planning, research and development operations and cross-regional engineering initiatives.

Announcing the appointment, Thomas Ulm, Chairman of Daimler Truck Innovation Center India, said, “Radhakrishnan brings deep expertise in technology and engineering, complemented by strong global leadership experience and a proven ability to build and scale innovation. As DTICI continues to play a central role in Daimler Truck’s global engineering and IT network, we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen DTICI’s position as a trusted innovation and delivery hub across the global Daimler Truck ecosystem. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Raghavendra Vaidya for his outstanding leadership and strategic vision. Under his guidance, DTICI has grown into an integral part of Daimler Truck. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration in his new role as CIO of Daimler Truck."

Commenting on his appointment, Radhakrishnan Kodakkal said, “I am excited to step into this role and build on the strong foundation that has been established. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of significant transformation and there’s no better time to be part of it than now. DTICI has grown into a pivotal technology and innovation hub for Daimler Truck, driven by exceptional talent in India. I look forward to collaborating closely with colleagues across the globe to deliver solutions that are scalable, sustainable, and future-ready."

The change in leadership reflects Daimler Truck’s continued focus on strengthening its engineering and technology capabilities in India, which continues to serves as a key location for the company’s global engineering and digital innovation efforts.

