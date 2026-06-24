Daimler India, MoRTH sign MoU to accelerate fleet modernisation in Delhi NCR

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the Government of India's scheme for the replacement of old trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), thereby modernising the fleet in the capital city.

"The Government of India's vehicle replacement scheme is a significant step towards accelerating fleet modernisation and reducing vehicular emissions in the Delhi-NCR region. We are pleased to support this scheme and contribute to the transition towards cleaner, safer, and more efficient transportation. Through BharatBenz's range of BS-VI commercial vehicles, we look forward to helping customers upgrade their fleets while enhancing productivity, fuel efficiency, and operational performance," said Rajiv Chaturvedi, President and Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV).

Daimler India MoRTH: Fleet Modernisation

The scheme is approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). It aims to accelerate fleet modernisation, reduce vehicular emissions, and promote the adoption of cleaner commercial vehicles across the NCR.



BharatBenz will provide an eight per cent discount on the ex-showroom price of eligible trucks and buses purchased under the scheme. The scheme is expected to cover approximately 2.07 lakh commercial vehicles, including around 1.91 lakh trucks and over 16,329 buses, registered in Delhi-NCR.





The scheme applies to BS-IV and older commercial vehicles registered in the region. Eligible vehicle owners can replace their existing vehicles with BS-VI-compliant trucks and buses, cleaner fuel variants, or electric vehicles, subject to the provisions of the scheme. In addition to OEM discounts, beneficiaries will also be eligible for various incentives announced by the Central and State Governments, including interest subvention on vehicle loans, fuel vouchers, registration fee waivers, and motor vehicle tax concessions.

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Tata Motors & MoRTH MoU

Indian automaker Tata Motors has signed a similar memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) under the Government of India's vehicle replacement scheme for old trucks and buses, to accelerate the replacement of ageing commercial vehicles with newer, cleaner and more efficient alternatives, contributing to reduced emissions, improved road safety and enhanced operational efficiency across the region.

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