Daimler India announces ₹4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, has announced an additional investment of approximately ₹4,000 crore in Tamil Nadu to strengthen its BharatBenz operations in India. The proposed investment is part of a non-binding facilitation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Government of Tamil Nadu during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave.

DICV will invest ₹ 4,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, taking its India investment beyond ₹ 14,500 crore to strengthen BharatBenz manufacturing, R&D, localisation, infrastructure and create around 400 jobs

The proposed investment will take DICV’s total investment in India to more than ₹14,500 crore. The additional investment is expected to support BharatBenz’s product development, manufacturing operations, research and development activities, infrastructure expansion and preparation for future technologies. It is also expected to create approximately 400 jobs over the proposed investment period.

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BharatBenz’s Commercial Vehicle Growth

BharatBenz trucks are engineered and manufactured in India for a range of applications, including long-haul transportation, regional distribution, construction, mining, tractor-trailer operations and specialised transport. The bus portfolio of the company caters to school, staff and intercity transportation requirements, with an emphasis on safety, reliability, driver comfort, operational efficiency and uptime. The proposed investment is aimed at enabling BharatBenz to respond to these evolving requirements by strengthening product development, manufacturing capabilities, localisation and service infrastructure.

DICV’s integrated 400-acre manufacturing and R&D facility in Oragadam, near Chennai, employs more than 4,000 people and works with over 400 local suppliers. In addition, around 92 per cent of the value of BharatBenz products is localised through its Indian supplier network.

The company’s nationwide BharatBenz network comprises more than 420 dealer and service touchpoints across major freight corridors, industrial centres and regional markets. The recently inaugurated Parts Logistics Centre in Pune is expected to further improve parts availability, dealer support and customer uptime.

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India’s Role In Daimler Truck’s Global Network

Beyond serving the Indian market, DICV also contributes to Daimler Truck’s global manufacturing, sourcing and engineering operations. The company has exported more than 75,000 trucks and buses, along with over 330 million parts, to more than 70 international markets.

DICV supplies transmissions manufactured in Chennai to Daimler Truck facilities in Germany, giving India a dual role within the group’s operations, serving the domestic commercial vehicle market through BharatBenz while contributing vehicles, components and engineering capabilities to Daimler Truck’s international network.

With the proposed investment, DICV aims to further strengthen BharatBenz through greater localisation, product development, supplier partnerships, manufacturing capabilities and nationwide customer support. At the same time, the investment reinforces India’s importance as a strategic manufacturing, engineering and supply base for Daimler Truck globally.

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