Cummins unveils new BS6 ready L10 engine at Auto Expo 2025

Cummings Group in India has unveiled its next generation of engine platforms at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new engine platform is called HELM which stands for Higher Efficiency, Lower emissions, Multiple fuels. There is a new BS6-ready L10 engine and a B6.7N natural gas engine.

Company's new HELM platforms deliver advanced internal combustion engine technology with fuel-type flexibility, enabling customers to choose from advanced diesel, natural gas, or hydrogen variants, to meet their diverse operational needs.

Cummins next-generation L10 engine

Built on the 10-liter Cummins HELM platform reduces emissions when compared to the previous generation. This new-generation platform not only meets BSVI emissions standards but will form the base for future BS7 and Euro 7 capable engines for the Indian market.

B6.7N Natural Gas Engine

Cummins says that the B6.7N engine has been designed to deliver diesel-equivalent performance with lower carbon emissions. The engine adopts CNG and LNG fuels in heavy-duty vehicles.

Jane Beaman, Vice President – Global On-Highway and Pickup Business, Cummins Inc., said, “Our world is at a pivotal moment in its journey to lower emissions. In line with our Destination Zero™ strategy, we are committed to supporting industry wide decarbonization through a portfolio of diverse power solutions. The products on display at Bharat Mobility Global Expo are testimony to our ability to deliver advanced low-and-reduced carbon technologies today, while innovating zero carbon solutions for tomorrow. These innovations not only future proof our customers’ businesses but also set the stage for the next era of smarter, cleaner, and integrated power."

Cummins India and Global leadership at the Auto Expo 2025.

Nitin Jirafe, Managing Director, Tata Cummins Pvt. Ltd., and Head, Engine Business, Cummins India added, “At Cummins we have always believed in designing solutions that not only meet the needs of our customers but also contribute meaningfully to our country’s progress. The products launched today align with transformative Viksit Bharat and Make in India initiatives, while addressing the evolving needs of commercial vehicle industry. Collectively, these offerings will give our customers the power of choice, enabling them to select the right technology for their needs while supporting the economic and environmental aspirations of the nation."

