CHICAGO — A 9-year-old Seiya Suzuki sat in the stands of the Tokyo Dome with eyes peeled on New York Yankees outfielder Hideki Matsui as he warmed up for a game against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004.

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki excited for return to Tokyo Dome for Japan series vs Dodgers in 2025

It marked the second time a Major League season opener was played in Tokyo, and Suzuki’s first opportunity to see his hero in a Yankees uniform.

“I never thought that I would be the one to open the season in Japan as a Major Leaguer," said Chicago Cubs' outfielder Suzuki through a translator on Friday.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.51 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Suzuki will follow in Matsui’s shoes and return for the league’s sixth installment of the Japan series in 2025. He’ll be joined by Japanese-born Cubs’ pitcher Shota Imanaga for two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome on March 18-19.

Suzuki and Imanaga hope the series has a Matsui-esque impact on the Japanese fans in attendance.

“I’m really excited for it. I’m hoping that the Japanese fans enjoy it over there," Imanaga said through a translator. “I want to prepare so I’m not an embarrassment or anything for them."

Suzuki was a five-time all-star across nine seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League before signing a five-year deal with Chicago in 2022.

Imanaga, a two-time NPB all-star over eight seasons in Japan, signed with the Cubs this offseason. Imanaga was the team’s lone representative at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, when he tossed one scoreless inning.

With years of playing experience in Japan, Suzuki and Imanaga have built close bonds with other Japanese-born players. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers are a pair they know well.

“With the Japanese players facing each other, there’s gonna be a tension regardless of if it’s here or there," Imanaga said. “I think they’re going to enjoy it."

Suzuki remembers how loud the Tokyo Dome can get with the cheering and instruments. In some ways, it compares to a packed Wrigley Field. He and Imanaga are looking forward to sharing the experience with their Chicago teammates and Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

“It’s something that’s an adventure," Counsell said. "I think I just feel blessed about, like, baseball is gonna give me an opportunity to do something that’s really fun and really cool."

——

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: