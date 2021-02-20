CSC launches campaign to promote electric vehicles in rural areas

A new rural e-mobility campaign has been introduced by the government's Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme. The campaign urges people to switch to battery-powered or electric vehicles and promote greener mobility.

"The program at 100 CSCs will enable people to acquire e-scooters and e-rickshaws in rural and semi-urban areas," said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

(Also read: Delhi EV policy aims to reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 million tonnes in 4 years)

It is a special purpose vehicle scheme under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. As part of the initiative, the concerned body aims to set up over one lakh IT-enabled access points under a public-private partnership model.

"Various e-vehicles manufacturers and financial institutions have been roped in to offer loans on affordable interest rates," he said adding efforts are also being made to set up charging infrastructure at CSCs.

(Also Read: Nitin Gadkari to launch an all-new electric tractor in India by March first week)

As per Tyagi, the new e-mobility program will help to boost economic growth in rural areas and thus generating greater employment opportunities.

Recently, under the new 'Go-electric' campaign, Nitin Gadkari has urged to make EV usage compulsory for all govt officials. The minister quoted that usage of even 10,000 EVs in Delhi can alone save ₹30 crore per month. The event also saw an official announcement on the launch of fuel-cell bus services from Delhi to Jaipur soon (more details here).

Apart from this, even the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had recently introduced the 'Switch Delhi' campaign in order to promote the use of EVs in Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)