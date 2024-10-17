Crossbeats DC03 dashcam with ADAS features and 4K recording launched at 9,999

Crossbeats has debuted its DC03 Dashcam in the Indian markets at a price of ₹9,999. The dashcam acts as an eye for the incidents that happen while you're on the road and records the activity for playback and proof-keeping. It is up for sale on the Crossbeats website and also on the e-commerce platform, Amazon shopping.

Crossbeats wants the dashcam to become a necessary companion for every driver in India. With the increasing number of road accidents in the country. The camera has been developed keeping in mind the busy roads of India, with dual-channel front and rear coverage, it works against fraudulent claims, serves as evidence for insurance and even encourages safer driving.

Crossbeats DC03 dashcam: 4K geo-located recording

The DC03 dual-channel dashcam comes as a tech heavy equipment and 4K UHD video recording capabilities. The recording in high-quality is crucial for moments when you need to crop-in on the frame. This ensures every detail is captured from your journey so that there is no room for ambiguity. This is important for videos presented in legal matters as well. It gets features such as a built-in GPS as well which adds the location information to each of the saved video clips and image captures. It tracks the user’s route as evidence and insights in the event of an incident.

Crossbeats DC03 dashcam: ADAS features

The DC03 dashboard camera also focuses on the driver safety incorporating some of the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features. It alerts the driver for potential collisions and lane departures, keeping them aware. In addition to this, the collision detection and motion detection features add to the security for the vehicle, even while it is parked.

Crossbeats DC03 dashcam: WiFi 6

The features of the dashcam also include the newest WiFi 6 technology. This also helps in transferring high-resolution videos at higher transfer speeds. The camera also gets the capability to connect to any smartphone or cloud storage.

Crossbeats DC03 dashcam: Additional features

There is also low power protection which automatically minimises power consumption and even shuts the camera down when the vehicle's battery levels are detected to be low. The camera gets voice prompts as well for hands-free updates. The camera gets 13 automatic exposure modes and a wide dynamic-range ensuring video clarity in varied lighting conditions.

