Cristiano Ronaldo packs £17 million car collection in trailer. Here's likely why

Christiano Ronaldo is not only known for his football skill or lavish lifestyle, but also a huge collection of exclusive sportscars. The Portuguese footballer recently loaded his £17 million car collection into a trailer, fuelling speculation that he is leaving Juventus and moving to a new club.

(Also Read: Football star Paulo Dybala celebrates his 100th goal with Lamborghini Aventador)

An alleged neighbour of Christiano Ronaldo has said that he saw Ronaldo's entire car collection being loaded into a trailer overnight by a team of mechanics from a Lisbon-based company named Rodo Cargo, which is specialised in moving luxury cars belonging to footballers all over the world.

A new video too emerged justifying Ronaldo's neighbour's claim, showing that a Bugatti, a Mercedes G-Class, a Maserati being loaded into a trailer along with other cars outside of Christiano Ronaldo's house in Turin, where the cars were stored.

Ronaldo's neighbour also said that in 2018, when Ronaldo arrived in Turin to join his current club Juventus, two trucks turned up in front of his house and all his cars were off-loaded onto the street before going into the garage.

Christiano Ronaldo has more than 19 exotic luxury cars in his collection. The cheapest among these is a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI, while the most expensive one is a Bugatti Veyron worth $1.7 million.

The other cars in Ronaldo's garage include a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 worth $318,000, a Bentley GT Speed worth $220,000, an Aston Martin DB9 worth $200,000, an Audi R8 worth $150,000, a Ferrari 599 GTO costing $385,000, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano worth $310,000, a $300,000 worth Ferrari F430, a Rolls Royce Phantom worth $400,000, a Maserati GranCabrio worth $140,000.

The other luxury cars Christiano Ronaldo owns include BMW M6, Bentley Continental GTC, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupé, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Audi Q7, Audi RS6 etc.