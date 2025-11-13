Cricketer Arshdeep Singh adds Mercedes-AMG G63 worth 3.59 Crore to his garage

Arshdeep Singh, a renowned player of the Indian cricket team, recently bought a swanky new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV. The Mercedes-AMG G63, well known as the ‘G-Wagon’, starts at a price of ₹3.59 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The addition of any optional equipment costs extra on these luxury cars. Arshdeep showcased his new ride on his social media handles, celebrating the occasion.

In the post, Arshdeep can be seen posing with his family and his new purchase. On his post, the cricket player wrote ‘Shukar’ in his caption, which translates to ‘Thankful’, as he showed gratitude towards God on this achievement. Many famous people, including the songwriter Jaani, Radio Jockey and Actor Apaarshakti Khurana, and cricket player Shahbaz Ahmed, congratulated Arshdeep in the comments.

The sportsman has bought his new performance SUV in a black shade, most likely the Obsidian Black. He's paired it with the AMG cross-spoke 22-inch forged wheels and a MANUFAKTUR red pepper and black interior upholstery.

What else is special in the Mercedes-AMG G63?

The Mercedes-AMG G63 gets an iconic signature boxy silhouette from its preceding models. This shape is paired with round LED headlights and a rear-mounted spare wheel that underlines its rugged-luxury appeal. Inside, the cabin of the SUV comes with AMG’s performance-focused luxury touches.

Key interior highlights include:

Dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and driver information

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

18-speaker, 760-watt Burmester surround sound system

AMG performance steering wheel with new three-spoke design

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the AMG G63 packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The powertrain delivers 585 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, with an additional 22 bhp boost from the hybrid unit. A 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive send power to all four wheels, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds despite its size.

However, this isn’t the pacer’s first vehicle. He also owns a Toyota Fortuner, which he had recently upgraded with a Lexus-inspired body kit. Arsh's new Mercedes-AMG G63 enjoys massive popularity worldwide, with Indian and international stars such as Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shilpa Shetty also among its proud owners.

