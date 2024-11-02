Creta helps Hyundai register total sales of 70,078 units in October

Hyundai Motor India Limited has reported total monthly sales of 70,078 units in October 2024, 3rd highest monthly sales since inception. The domestic sales figures stood at 55,568 units in October 2024, 3rd highest since inception. The export figures stood at 14,510 units. Overall, the growth reported by Hyundai is of 2 per cent.

The domestic sales stood at 55,568 units in October 2024, reflecting a slight increase of 0.8 per cent from October 2023. The exports were 14,510 units in October 2024, an increase of 8.6 per cent compared to October 2023. The SUV sales recorded the highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 37,902 units, with the Hyundai Creta alone achieving 17,497 units. Even the CNG sales reported the highest-ever monthly sales of 8,261 units, contributing 14.9 per cent to the domestic sales volume.

In terms of Year-to-Date (YTD) Performance (Jan-Oct 2024), the total sales figures grew by 6 per cent YoY to 6,47,789 units. The domestic figures grew by 1.1 per cent YoY to 5,14,979 units and exports increased by 26.6 per cent YoY to 1,32,810 units.

The Creta is again one of the best-selling products for Hyundai Motor India Limited. “We witnessed a strong demand for our SUV portfolio during festive period, leading to our highest-ever monthly SUV sales at 37,902 units, including highest ever monthly domestic sales of the Hyundai Creta at 17,497 units. SUVs remain a cornerstone of our lineup, representing an impressive 68.2 per cent of our total monthly sales in October 2024, with similar penetration in urban as well as rural markets." said Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL. "This strong demand underscores the broad appeal of our SUV line-up and our commitment to delivering quality and performance to all our customers. We continue to bolster our CNG penetration and HMIL’s innovative Hy-CNG technology has helped us achieve highest ever CNG sales volume of 8,261 units thereby contributing 14.9 per cent to domestic sales volume in October 2024. We wish all our customers joyous festivities."

