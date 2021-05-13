Covid-19 lockdown: Mahindra extends warranty on vehicles till July 31

Mahindra and Mahindra has joined several other Indian vehicle manufacturers to extend the warranty period on its vehicles amid lockdown enforced in many states across the country due to rise in Covid-19 cases. With this move, Mahindra hopes its customers will see through the lockdown period and apply for extension at a later date.

According to a statement released by the carmaker, the extension of the warranty period will be applicable for vehicles which were set to expire between April 1 and May 31. The warranty period will now be 'auto extended' till July 31.

The extension of warrant and scheduled maintenance or free service will be applicable across Mahindra's range of vehicles, which include Thar SUV, Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300 and others.

Mahindra has followed other carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, MG Motor among others to such a decision. If one recalls, similar decision was taken by these carmaker last year as well when the country was under complete lockdown for more than a month.

On Wednesday, MG Motor India announced that it has extended warranty and service schedule validity until 31st July 2021. The schedule extension for warranty and free service is applicable across the entire range of vehicles, including Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and Gloster.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had announced to push back dates to renew warranty period of its vehicle too. It had said that warranty period of its vehicles which are set to expire between March 15 and May 31 has been extended till June 30.

In a similar move, Tata Motors too had extended warranty and free service period for its cars, which are set to expire between April and May, till June 30.

Hyundai Motor and Kia India too have decided to extend warranty period of their vehicles by two months for owners who are affected by the recent lockdown across states.