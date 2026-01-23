Copyright © HT Media Limited
Continental Launches Crosscontact A/t2 Tyres For Off Road Use

Continental launches CrossContact A/T2 tyres for off-road use

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 23 Jan 2026, 13:43 pm
  • Continental has introduced the CrossContact A/T2 all-terrain tyre in India, offering SUV and 4x4 owners a balance of off-road capability and on-road stability.

Continental launches the CrossContact A/T2 all-terrain tyre in India during an off-road track event at Dot Goa 4X4.
Continental Tires has expanded its India portfolio with the launch of the CrossContact A/T2, a new all-terrain tyre developed for SUVs and 4x4 vehicles. The tyre was introduced at an off-road track day held at Dot Goa 4X4, where its performance was demonstrated across varied terrain conditions.

India is among the first markets globally to receive the CrossContact A/T2, reflecting Continental’s increasing focus on the country’s growing SUV and off-road vehicle segment. The launch comes at a time when interest in recreational off-roading and long-distance touring is driving demand for more versatile tyre solutions.

Continental CrossContact A/T2: Focus on durability and traction

Designed for mixed usage, the CrossContact A/T2 is intended to balance on-road stability with off-road capability. Continental says the tyre is engineered to deliver reliable traction on loose surfaces such as mud, sand and gravel, while remaining composed on wet and dry tarmac.

The new Continental CrossContact A/T2 tyre in action.

Among the key features is Continental’s BlackPaw compound, which is designed to maintain flexibility across a wide range of temperatures and surface conditions. The tyre also uses an open shoulder tread layout with integrated stone ejectors to help prevent the build-up of mud and debris during off-road driving.

Additional design elements include rigid tread block geometry aimed at improving braking performance and reducing hydroplaning, along with reinforced sidewalls to enhance resistance against cuts and abrasions when driven on rough terrain.

Continental CrossContact A/T2: Sizes and availability

The CrossContact A/T2 will be sold through Continental’s authorised dealerships and its network of more than 200 brand stores across India. It is available in multiple sizes, ranging from 215/70 R15 to 285/60 R18, making it compatible with a wide range of SUV and 4x4 models currently on sale.

Speaking at the launch, Samir Gupta, Managing Director, Continental Tires India, said, “India’s 4x4 vehicle segment is experiencing sharp growth, driven by a growing passion for adventure and long-distance travel. With our ‘In the Market, For the Market’ approach, we continually innovate to meet the demands of Indian road conditions and deliver enhanced driving experiences. The CrossContact A/T2 delivers high performance across the diverse terrains and topographies that India offers."

Gupta also added that India was chosen as the first global market for the product.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2026, 13:43 pm IST
TAGS: continental tyres
