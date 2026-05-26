CNG prices rise by 2 in Delhi, fourth hike in 15 days

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have increased by ₹2 per kg in Delhi with effect from Tuesday. This marked the fourth price hike for CNG in less than 15 days. Also, this comes just days after the previous hike of ₹1 per kg for the CNG on Saturday. The latest price hike has taken the CNG cost to ₹83.09 per kg in the national capital, adding more burden on the CNG-powered vehicle owners.

The petrol and diesel prices were also hiked across India once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase for these motor fuels in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude oil prices and the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia. The petrol and diesel prices have shot up by around ₹8 per litre across India in less than two weeks' time. Keeping pace with that, the CNG price too has been shooting up.

While the diesel price hike directly impacts the transport sector of the country, CNG is widely used in major cities like Delhi, where a large share of buses and cabs run on the fuel. Besides, the share of CNG-powered cars too has been rising fast across the country over the last few years, owing to the high price of petrol, lower emissions from CNG powertrains and significantly better cost efficiency offered by this fuel.

Fuel prices in India are revised based on international crude and gas rates, exchange rates, and local levies. The recent increases come amid elevated global energy prices due to ongoing West Asia tensions and supply concerns, which have kept both crude oil and natural gas markets volatile.

Speaking of petrol and diesel, which witnessed a price hike of ₹2.61 per litre and ₹2.71 per litre, respectively, on Monday, in most cities across India, now petrol tops ₹100 per litre, while diesel is nearing ₹100 per litre.

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the ₹100-mark, rising to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased to ₹95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. In Kolkata, petrol prices increased to ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel rose to ₹99.82 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol became costlier at ₹111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed to ₹97.83 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose to ₹107.77 per litre, and diesel increased to ₹99.55 per litre.

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