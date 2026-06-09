CNG, electric vehicles see surge in enquiries in May after fuel price hike

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Automobile dealers in India have witnessed a surge in enquiries for fuel-efficient and cleaner powertrain-technology-driven vehicles in May 2026. This came amid a series of price hikes announced for petrol, diesel and CNG by the oil marketing companies in the country. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), this was a noticeable shift in consumer interest towards fuel-efficient and alternative powertrain-propelled vehicles across segments.
The dealers reported a surge in enquiries for alternative, cleaner powertrain technology-aided passenger vehicles and electric two-wheelers. The apex dealer body stated that a notable feature of May 2026 was the consumer response to the May fuel-price revision. "Dealers reported a visible rise in enquiries for fuel-efficient and alternative-powertrain options, reflected in the 2W EV share climbing to 9.25% from 6.11% a year ago," FADA stated.
Last month, India's overall automobile retail sales also recorded the highest May numbers at 25.31 lakh units, climbing up by 9.55%. In the total passenger vehicle sales, the CNG-powered vehicles contributed 23.34%, while the electric cars contributed 6.63%. In the two-wheeler segment, enquiries for electric two-wheelers increased to 9.25% from 6.11% registered a year ago, FADA said. In the commercial vehicle segment, electric vehicles contributed 2.86%. Overall, electric vehicle penetration in Indian automobile market crossed 11% for the very first time.
FADA is hopeful that this momentum will continue, especially in favour of the electric and other cleaner powertrain technology-powered vehicles. Looking at the June to August period, dealer confidence looks firm, with 59.07% now expecting growth - a meaningful improvement that signals greater conviction in the medium-term demand pulse as the monsoon advances, FADA stated.
The dealer body also said that passenger vehicles are likely to draw a healthy number of bookings, especially in the EV segment. In the two-wheeler segment as well, the shift in enquiries for electric vehicles is expected to continue.
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