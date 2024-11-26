CNG prices hiked in Mumbai, Noida & Gurugram. Here's how much it costs now

CNG prices in multiple cities across India have been hiked by ₹2 per kg, immediately after the election result announcement in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. With this move, the motorists who own CNG vehicles in cities such as Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities will have to shell out more money for buying this fuel which is dubbed as a cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel. However, election-bound Delhi was spared from this price hike move.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the company that retails CNG in the national capital and adjoining cities, over the weekend raised CNG price by ₹2 per kg. Prices were hiked in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other cities but Delhi, which goes to elections in a few weeks from now, was spared. With elections over, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), the company that retails fuel in Mumbai, hiked CNG prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas by ₹2 per kg, PTI reported. This move comes after the CNG retailers in multiple cities kept the retail prices of the cleaner fuel unchanged for the last two months despite a 20 per cent increase in input costs.

CNG price hike: How much it costs now

In Mumbai, with the CNG price hiked by ₹2 per kg, the fuel now costs ₹77 per kg. While CNG rates in Delhi remain unchanged at ₹75.09 per kg, prices have gone up by ₹2 per kg to ₹81.70 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG costs ₹82.12 per kg now with the price hike. The news agency has further stated that CNG prices in Delhi may be revised after the assembly elections, which are due in early next year.

CNG retailers like MGL and IGL did not give any reasons for the price hike but the increase was warranted because the companies now have to buy expensive gas following two successive rounds of cuts in supplies of regulated or APM gas.

CNG rates differ from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxes such as VAT which varies. CNG is considered one of the cleaner and greener alternatives for automobiles against petrol and diesel, which is why several automakers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai have been offering petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrains in some of their popular cars. In the two-wheeler segment too, Bajaj Auto sells Freedom, which is the first CNG-powered bike in India.

