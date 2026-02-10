CM Stalin drives the first made-in-India Range Rover Evoque

The chief minister drove the first car with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran seated beside him for some distance at the manufacturing facility located in the SIPCOT complex, about 90 km from Chennai.

First JLR luxury model built in India

The plant, which is spread across 470 acres of land, is the first such facility in the country to manufacture JLR's luxury models. The MoU for the ₹9,000 crore plant was signed in March 2024, and the foundation stone was laid in September of the same year. And the first car rolled out on Monday from the JLR factory, in a significant step towards the "Make in Tamil Nadu" initiative.

Also Read : Tata Punch Facelift First Drive Review: Tata Delivers a Knockout ‘Punch’

Jobs and production roadmap

The plant would generate direct employment for 5,000 people, said state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Announcing the commencement of operations at the new manufacturing facility, the manufacturer said that with operations now underway, vehicle production will scale up in a phased manner, progressively reaching the facility's full designed annual capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles over the next 5–7 years, serving requirements for both Indian and international markets.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Tata Group has long played a pivotal role in nation-building and shares a deep, historic partnership with Tamil Nadu. "The state is proud to witness the expansion of world-class automotive manufacturing. Tamil Nadu welcomes this significant milestone and remains committed to supporting industries that create jobs, drive innovation, and reinforce our position as India's leading hub for manufacturing and mobility," he said.

According to Chandrasekaran, the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the Tata Group's journey to accelerate India's leadership in sustainable and future-ready manufacturing. "We are also proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with Tamil Nadu, a state that continues to drive industrial excellence, innovation, and inclusive growth. With this facility, we look forward to producing vehicles of exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and technology for customers in India and around the world," he said.

Also Read : Tata Motors records sales of over 71,000 units in January 2026; Nexon becomes best-selling SUV

Focus on sustainability

The Panapakkam facility also exemplifies TMPV's sustainability-first philosophy, incorporating environmentally responsible operations at every stage. The plant has been designed to operate entirely on renewable energy, be water positive and set a new standard for green manufacturing within the automotive sector.

Designed with a high quotient of sustainable practices, it prioritises efficiency, minimises emissions, and adheres to stringent global environmental benchmarks, the company said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: