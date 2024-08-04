Classic Legends to open 200 Jawa-Yezdi showrooms every year

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and retailers of the Jawa and Yezdi range of motorcycles in India has announced plans to open 200 retail showrooms every year, a top official said on Saturday.

Classic Legends was also gearing up to launch the popular BSA range of motorcycles on August 15, company CEO Ashish Singh Joshi said here, after inaugurating a new outlet 'Swastik Motors' spread across 6,000 sq ft at Mount Poonamallee, dubbed as the largest showroom in the country.

"We have about 450 dealerships currently. We have planned to take it up to 600 by this financial year. If you compare this with anybody else, we still have a long way to go. For the next few years, we will keep on adding 200 odd (showrooms) every year." he told reporters.

On setting up the largest showroom in the city, he said, "We are excited to open the doors to the country's largest Jawa Yezdi dealership in Chennai. Tamil Nadu is a significant market for us, and this expansion reflects our dedication to giving our patrons the best experience possible from the time they enter our store until they ride out on their brand-new motorcycles. We are optimistic that this facility will help us add many more enthusiasts to the clan."

To a query, he said, "Right now our average age of a customer is between 21 and 32 years old. 80 per cent of our customers or bulk of our customers are in this age group. Our Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa 350 are doing very well (in the market). The Adventure is a steady seller. Roadster is a big seller for us."

Joshi said the company was working on electric vehicles and it would be introduced into the domestic market when the charging infrastructure was ready.

Elaborating, he said, "I sell you a motorcycle, which can do 300 kms (as per charging of a battery). But again it will take 5-6 hours to charge the battery. Because the fast charging network is not available. I will put a fast charger in the bike but if it cannot be supported, it will take higher than two hours to charge. You need charging infrastructure, higher voltages (to charge the vehicle battery)."

On the launch of the BSA range of motorcycles, he said, "BSA Company is launching BSA motorcycles in India. Currently one model will be launched. Like it launched BSA motorcycles across the world. It is expected to launch on August 15." he said.

In 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd acquired the British two-wheeler major BSA Company for about ₹28 crore.

Joshi said in the five and half years of operations in the Indian market, two years were impacted due to COVID-19 outbreak and the company was just a three and half-year-old firm.

"Maybe, we are the youngest in the country or in the world. In 3.5 years, we have put out 8-9 products, 3-4 engine platforms, and so many other product platforms. I do not think there is any other company that works as quickly as we do," he said.

The company on the occasion of a new dealer outlet, also showcased the upgraded Yezdi Adventure offered at ₹2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

"With the newly launched Yezdi Adventure, we are disrupting the category with the perfect trinity of bold design, advanced features and unbeatable performance," Joshi said.

