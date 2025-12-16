Citroën India closes Q4 2025 with 3x sales surge and export-led momentum

Citroën India announced that it closed Q4 2025 with a sharp improvement in sales momentum, reflecting the initial outcomes of its revised market strategy over the past year. The carmaker reported a threefold increase in sales during the fourth quarter compared to Q3, marking one of its strongest performances since the Stellantis-owned brand entered the Indian market.

The boost in sales comes amid Citroën’s ongoing efforts to recalibrate its India strategy, with greater emphasis on localisation, product-market fit and a widening retail and service footprint. While the brand continues to sell relatively modest volumes compared to the more established players on our shores, its Q4 performance indicates a period of stability after a slow start earlier in the year.

Exports played a major role in complementing Citroen India’s overall sales performance. The company accounts for 18.8 per cent of Stellantis India’s export growth in calendar year 2025, highlighting India’s growing importance as a manufacturing and export hub within the group’s global operations. The push was supported by improved production utilisation and a revised roadmap for made-in-India models serving overseas markets.

Commenting on the company’s quarterly performance, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “Citroën delivered 3X sales in Q4 vs Q3 and contributed significantly to Stellantis India’s 18.8% export growth in 2025. With the Basalt set to join our global export portfolio in 2026, India is rapidly becoming a core pillar of Citroën’s long-term strategy for product development, manufacturing, and technology."

Looking ahead, Citroën aims to consolidate its domestic presence while expanding its lineup for the overseas markets. The Basalt’s inclusion in Stellantis’ global export plans from 2026 signals India’s growing footprint within the group’s international supply chain. Maintaining this growth amid stiff competition in the Indian passenger vehicle market will, however, hinge on Citroën translating its renewed strategy into consistent demand.

