Citroen and Jeep offer monsoon service packages for July. Check details

As the monsoon season arrives in India, Stellantis-owned car brands Citroen and Jeep are offering special service campaigns to help drivers stay safe on the road. These initiatives, running until July 31st, 2024, provide car owners with a variety of benefits to ensure their vehicles are monsoon-ready.

Both Citroen and Jeep are emphasising vehicle safety and performance during the monsoon season. Their campaigns offer a combination of complimentary c

Both Citroen and Jeep are emphasising vehicle safety and performance during the monsoon season. Their campaigns offer a combination of complimentary checkups, discounts on essential services, and special deals on parts and accessories.

Also Read : Jeep offers benefits up to ₹12 lakh on Grand Cherokee, Compass & Meridian

Citroen's "The Great Monsoon Splash" campaign is a comprehensive package designed to ensure peak performance for Citroen vehicles during the challenging weather conditions. Jeep's "Monsoon Rally 2024" campaign, on the other hand, focuses on keeping Jeep SUVs prepared for any adventure, regardless of the weather.

Benefits for customers

The monsoon service campaigns offer a range of benefits to drivers. First and foremost is the free monsoon checkup which provides the customers with a complimentary service that identifies and addresses potential issues that could affect a vehicle's performance and safety during heavy rains.

Additionally, Stallantis brands are also offering discounted services under which customers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on essential services like underbody coating, silencer coating, windshield treatment, and headlight polishing. These services help to protect and enhance a vehicle's performance during the monsoon season.

Also Read : Citroen, Jeep extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods

Jeep and Citroen India are also offering tyre replacement deals by providing special offers on tyre replacements. This is aimed to provide optimal grip and safety on wet roads, a crucial factor for safe driving during the monsoon.

Moreover, Jeep and Citroen India are providing parts and accessories at a discounted price. These campaigns are aimed to offer reduced prices on a variety of parts and accessories specifically designed for the monsoon season. These can range from functional mud flaps to aesthetic upgrades. Customised roadside assistance programme with complimentary services for an additional month is also available.

First Published Date: