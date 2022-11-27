HT Auto
Christmas Themed Mini Cooper Se Is Back For 2022. Here's All About It

Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE is back for 2022. Here's all about it

Continuing with its tradition of four years, the Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE is back for 2022. For this year, the festive vehicle boasts even more LEDs than ever. The project is run by Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin, and is supported by Mini UK and its Oxford Plant, with the aim to raise funds for two charities close to Martin's heart.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Nov 2022, 18:10 PM
Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE
Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE (drivingwithnico/Instagram)
Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE (drivingwithnico/Instagram)
Christmas-themed MINI Cooper SE

As compared to last year's festive Mini version, this year's Mini Electric is wrapped in 3,000 app-controlled twinkly LEDs, which can generate customizable animations. These include light patterns and messages, as well as rhythms synced to songs.

For the purpose of charity, donators can sponsor each individual light for just £2 or around $2.5. During his journey this year, Martin will be visiting as many streets as possible in his hometown to spread festive cheer. The Festive Mini will officially switch on at The Lexicon Bracknell, on November 25, 2022.

This year, Martin has tied up with MS Trust and Duchenne UK, which are both close to his heart. "My mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis seven years ago and the MS Trust was instrumental in supporting her to understand her condition and how to cope," he told Motor1.

In 2019, Martin took the the Festive Mini to surprise a young boy, Marcus Rooks, who had been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – a genetic condition that causes degeneration of muscles. "It was incredible to see his smile light up and a reminder that the Festive Mini is truly special and brings joy to many each year," Martin recalled.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2022, 18:05 PM IST
TAGS: MINI Cooper SE BMW MINI
