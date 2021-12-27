Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Chinese EV maker BYD partners Momenta for autonomous driving technology
Representational picture showing full-stack autonomous driving technology

Chinese EV maker BYD partners Momenta for autonomous driving technology

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 02:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • In their initial scope of work, BYD and Momenta will jointly work towards deploying Level 2 plus autonomous driving capability across some vehicle models.

  • In level 2 of semi-autonomous technology, cars can take care of nearly all aspects of driving such as steering, acceleration and braking.

China's EV maker BYD has partnered with autonomous driving startup Momenta to establish a $15.7 million (100 million yuan) joint venture to make use of autonomous driving capabilities across certain BYD model lines. The EV maker has invested 60 million yuan in the venture while Momenta is investing 40 million yuan, Reuters reported, citing a source.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The new venture is called DiPi Intelligent Mobility and is located in Shenzhen. It combines the capabilities of BYD as an automaker with Momenta's experience in intelligent driving. In their initial scope of work, the companies will jointly work towards deploying ‘Level 2 plus’ autonomous driving capability across some vehicle model lines.

(Also read | Self-driving robotaxis fleets likely to take 10 years to be on roads: Lucid CEO)

In level 2 of semi-autonomous technology, cars can take care of nearly all aspects of driving such as steering, acceleration and braking. However, the driver is still advised to pay attention to road at all times so as to be ready to intervene if needed.

Various automakers and technology firms are investing billions of dollars in developing autonomous driving technology with an aim to take an early lead in the future of mobility. Earlier this month, SAIC Mobility - a unit of Chinese automaker SAIC Motor began offering autonomous robotaxi test rides to the public in a Shanghai district. The trial was introduced in partnership with Momenta.

Last month, Chinese search engine giant Baidu and self-driving startup Pony.ai won approval from authorities to launch paid driverless robotaxi services in the capital city - Beijing.

On the other hand, Alphabet-backed Waymo has already given a test ride of its robotaxis to hundreds of people in San Francisco since the company began its test rollout in August. Another batch of tens of thousands are currently on the waiting list to take the test rides, the company's co-chief executive officer Tekedra Mawakana informed earlier this month.

  • First Published Date : 27 Dec 2021, 02:55 PM IST