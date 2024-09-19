China says will negotiate until the last minute on EU EV probe

China's commerce minister said on Wednesday that Beijing will continue to negotiate "until the last minute" on the European Union's electric vehicle probe, with the investigation undermining confidence of Chinese companies investing in Europe.

The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China on top of the EU's standard 10% car import dut

Wang Wentao was speaking in Brussels at a China-Europe Electric Vehicles event where around 30 top executives of Chinese and European electric vehicle industries met to discuss views on the EU's anti-subsidy case against China's EVs.

Wang is due to meet the European Commission's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday to discuss rising trade tension.

The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.

The EU's 27 members are due to vote on the proposed final duties on Sept. 25. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population votes against the levies.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: