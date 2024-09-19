HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News China Says Will Negotiate Until The Last Minute On Eu Ev Probe

China says will negotiate until the last minute on EU EV probe

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2024, 08:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China on top of the EU's standard 10% car import dut
...
cars
The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty. (AFP)
cars
The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.

China's commerce minister said on Wednesday that Beijing will continue to negotiate "until the last minute" on the European Union's electric vehicle probe, with the investigation undermining confidence of Chinese companies investing in Europe.

Wang Wentao was speaking in Brussels at a China-Europe Electric Vehicles event where around 30 top executives of Chinese and European electric vehicle industries met to discuss views on the EU's anti-subsidy case against China's EVs.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Wang is due to meet the European Commission's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Thursday to discuss rising trade tension.

The European Commission is on the verge of proposing final tariffs of up to 35.3% on EVs built in China on top of the EU's standard 10% car import duty.

The EU's 27 members are due to vote on the proposed final duties on Sept. 25. They will be implemented by the end of October unless a qualified majority of 15 EU members representing 65% of the EU population votes against the levies.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2024, 08:23 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.