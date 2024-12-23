Chennai firm gifts employees with Tata Tiago, RE Bullet 350 and Honda Activa

Surmount Logistics Solutions, a Chennai-based company rewarded its employees’ hard work and dedication by gifting them Tata cars, Royal Enfield motorcycles and Honda Activa scooters, a senior official from the company announced. The gifts were presented to around 20 employees as a gesture to motivate them and encourage the pursuit of “higher goals."

The cost of the Tata Tiago is ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-level XE variant. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bikes cost ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant. The Honda Activa scooters which are gifted start at ₹76,684 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry-spec STD variant.

Surmount Logistics Solutions works on solving common challenges in the logistics sector. The Managing Director of the company, Denzil Rayan highlighted the importance of keeping employees motivated in his statement. Rayan stated that implementing a robust employee welfare programme not only leads to improved overall employee satisfaction but also enhances productivity, engagement, and retention, as motivated employees are more likely to perform at their best.

Trend of gifting cars and bikes to employees

A Haryana-based pharmaceutical farm had earlier rewarded its best employees with 15 SUVs as a Diwali gift. Another Chennai-based structural steel design and detailing company called Team Detailing Solutions also gifted 28 cars and 29 motorcycles to its workers earlier this year. The vehicles included cars and bikes by Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz and TVS Motor. Apart from this, a Tamil Nadu-based tea estate gifted its employees with 15 Royal Enfield motorcycles worth nearly ₹2 lakh each.

The trend of gifting cars in Diwali to reward employees has caught up with a lot of companies across India. It was highlighted in 2015 when Savji Dholakia, a Surat-based diamond merchant gifted 491 cars and 200 flats among other gifts to his employees as a Diwali bonus. The following year he gifted 1,260 cars to his employees. In 2023, he distributed about 600 cars to his staff at his company Hare Krishna Exports. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to hand over the keys of brand-new cars to four of the company's employees.

(With inputs from PTI)

