Charge Zone inaugrates India's largest charging hub in Bangalore, can charge 210 EVs at a time

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2025, 08:57 AM
  • Located in Bangalore, Charge Zone's new EV charging hub boasts over 210 chargers, including 80 DC fast chargers. This facility enhances India's EV infrastructure, offering real-time tracking and comfort amenities, while aiming to promote electric vehicle adoption across the nation.

Charge Zone has launched India’s largest electric vehicle charging hub in Bangalore, featuring over 210 charging points, including 80 DC fast chargers.
Built specifically to handle high-throughput operations, the facility has been engineered with fleet vehicles, buses, and trucks in mind. It supports rapid charging, with average full charge times ranging from 35 to 45 minutes depending on vehicle type. The hub is open 24/7, providing uninterrupted access to both individual drivers and fleet operators.

This facility supports high-throughput operations and is designed for fleet vehicles, enhancing the country's EV infrastructure and addressing charging accessibility issues.
The design also considers the practical needs of drivers. Provisions are being made for clean restrooms, drinking water, and comfortable waiting areas. The layout includes ample parking space to prevent bottlenecks, particularly for larger vehicles such as electric buses and trucks.

While the project marks a technical achievement, it also reflects the growing urgency to address gaps in EV infrastructure. The lack of reliable and widespread charging options has long been viewed as a barrier to broader EV adoption in India. This new facility is a step toward changing that narrative by introducing a scalable model that can be replicated in other regions.

Also Read : MG e-Hub: Simplifying EV charging, but can it overcome India's infrastructure challenges?

The charging hub is fully integrated with Charge Zone’s digital platform, offering app-based access, real-time usage tracking, and built-in safety mechanisms. These digital features aim to improve reliability and user experience, two key factors in building trust among new EV users.

Charge Zone currently operates more than 13,500 charging stations across India and continues to expand into urban and intercity corridors. As EV adoption grows, projects like this one in Bangalore will play a central role in shaping how India transitions to a cleaner and more sustainable transport ecosystem—one charging point at a time.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2025, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EV electric cars

