CESL ties up with IIT Bombay to develop EV charging infrastructure
CESL ties up with IIT Bombay to develop EV charging infrastructure

2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 08:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Through this association, both will collaborate to work on technologies in the electric vehicle charging sector to develop flagship products and standardisation of technical specifications.

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) signed a letter of association with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to implement electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country, as per a PTI report. The letter was signed by Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO of CESL and professor AM Pradeep, associate dean of Research and Development, IIT-B.

Through this association, both will collaborate to work on technologies in the electric vehicle charging sector to develop flagship products, standardisation of technical specifications, customised solutions for the Indian EV charging ecosystem and create solutions for meeting EV charging capabilities.

(Also read | Nitin Gadkari wants farmers to play big role in India's move towards green fuel)

Mahua Acharya shared in the report that the association with the institute will significantly enhance the technological advancement of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. “Developing a viable landscape with strong EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in electric vehicles and CESL is proud to be progressively spearheading initiatives to promote e-mobility in India," she said. CESL is also focusing on providing clean, reliable and affordable energy.

Professor Swaroop Ganguly from the department of Electrical Engineering of the institute said that this partnership will foster and stimulate according to the country's global and domestic commitments to reduce carbon emission with a special focus on the transportation sector.

(Also read | Govt will push EV adoption but will not stop registration of ICEs: Nitin Gadkari)

India has entered the arena of electrification and the government is also encouraging startups to innovate technology to make electric vehicles affordable for the masses. States have also formed their various EV policies and are encouraging people to adopt EVs with various subsidy schemes. Recently, the Delhi government shared that it is working on a guidebook to encourage workplace charging of electric vehicles (EVs) and it will be released on November 29. 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  First Published Date : 26 Nov 2021, 08:48 PM IST