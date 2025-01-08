CES 2025: BMW reimagines HUDs, unveils iDrive Panoramic Vision for its cars

The BMW Group has unveiled the near-production version of its latest iDrive system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. At the centre of this system is the BMW Panoramic Vision integrated with the new BMW Operating System X. This OS is set to be rolled out in new BMW models in late 2025.

With this, the manufacturer is focusing on combining user-focused design with highly refined technology to enhance the driving experience. The new BMW iDrive system is designed for scalability and will be implemented across all BMW models and powertrains. It is a modular system which allows for future updates as well.

BMW iDrive Panoramic Vision: What is it?

The BMW Panoramic Vision introduces a Head-Up Display (HUD) concept that spans the entire width of the windshield. This system projects critical driving data directly into the driver's field of view. The HUD has a customisable interface where drivers can configure the displayed information, such as navigation and vehicle status. On the top display, one can pin up to six widgets with simple gestures improving information accessibility. An optional 3D Head-Up Display (HUD) that is projected on the windshield for navigation and driving assistance can also be added to this system.

BMW iDrive Panoramic Vision: Controls

The updated BMW iDrive system combines tactile and digital controls to improve the ease of operation for a user. Firstly, there's a multifunction steering wheel with illuminated buttons which provide haptic feedback for no visual distraction while operating.

There are integrated touch controls and voice commands to control core functions like navigation and media allowing a driver to maintain focus on the road. Moreover, essential features such as wipers and indicators are designed with tactile response for better ergonomics.

BMW iDrive Panoramic Vision: BMW OS X

The BMW Operating System X underpins the new iDrive, offering enhanced adaptability and long-term usability. Developed on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack, it introduces customisable driving dynamics, ambient lighting and display themes to allow for a tailored driving environment.

There is a new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant enhanced with Large Language Models (LLMs) which enables detailed voice commands and context-aware responses such as locating nearby charging stations with specific amenities. The system also learns user habits to suggest features like driving modes or route adjustments, adapting over time to avoid repetitive prompts.

