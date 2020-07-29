The annual global cars and gadget fest Consumer Electronics Show will go fully digital next year. The organisers of CES has made changes to their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of Covid-19, it's just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person," said CTA chief executive Gary Shapiro in a release.

The coming CES will be an online event delivered to "the comfort and safety of your home or office," the CTA said in a release.

"Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic -- and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way," Shapiro said.

The CES is held every year in Las Vegas, attracting visitors from all across the world, to witness next generation technology innovations in cars and gadgets.

The show, one of the world's largest trade events, witness thousands of people at the venue, attending launches, discussions and demonstrations at the show floors, conference centres.

The CES 2020 witnessed Sony, leader in the consumer electronics space for decades, showcasing its first attempt at building cars with its electric concept car Vision-S.

Nissan also showcased the concept version of its recently launched electric SUV Ariya for the first time at the CES event this year.

Audi too displayed its futuristic vision vehicle - the AI:ME Concept car - at the CES 2020 event in Las Vegas. The car features the latest technological advancements in connectivity, information displays and human-centric conveniences.

The Consumer Electronics Show organisers also said it will return to host the annual fest in Las Vegas in 2022, combining the best elements of both formats.