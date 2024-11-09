Ceramic coating vs PPF: Which paint protection to choose for your car

Car owners can choose between ceramic coating and paint protection films (PPF) to protect the shine of the new cars. Ceramic coating enhances the car'

When buying a brand-new car, the buyers want to keep the vehicle just the way it was when it first rolled out of the showroom. However, with harsh and harmful elements in the environment, and rough driving conditions, it becomes a tough task to keep the shine of the new car intact for a longer period. There is dust, dirt, grime, scratches, gravel and many other things that affect the paint of the vehicle. To protect the paint of the car, many consumers opt for additional protection for the vehicle's exterior.

When looking to protect the body and paint of a new car from scratches and fading of colour, the detailing workshops often suggest the application of paint protection films or ceramic coating.

Both the ceramic coating and paint protection films have their own advantages. If you are planning to use one of these on your car, here is a quick look at the pros and cons of each option.