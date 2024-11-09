Ceramic coating vs PPF: Which paint protection to choose for your car

Copyright © HT Media Limited
When buying a brand-new car, the buyers want to keep the vehicle just the way it was when it first rolled out of the showroom. However, with harsh and harmful elements in the environment, and rough driving conditions, it becomes a tough task to keep the shine of the new car intact for a longer period. There is dust, dirt, grime, scratches, gravel and many other things that affect the paint of the vehicle. To protect the paint of the car, many consumers opt for additional protection for the vehicle's exterior.
When looking to protect the body and paint of a new car from scratches and fading of colour, the detailing workshops often suggest the application of paint protection films or ceramic coating.
Both the ceramic coating and paint protection films have their own advantages. If you are planning to use one of these on your car, here is a quick look at the pros and cons of each option.
Ceramic coating is a kind of liquid polymer applied to the car's surface. This forms a chemical bond over the clear coat of the car's paint. It offers a hydrophobic layer allowing water to roll off the surface, eventually giving a high gloss finish to the exterior and forming a slim protective layer over the clear coat. This protects the car's paint and shine from acidic rain, bird droppings, etc, which are harmful elements.
Ceramic coating has several advantages. It provides a deep, glass-like surface finish making the car look shiny like brand-new. The coating also adds hydrophobic properties meaning water, dirt and grime slide off easily without leaving the spot. This makes cleaning the vehicle much easier. Ceramic coating also offers UV protection from sun rays. It prevents oxidation and paint fading up to an extent, depending on the quality of the ceramic coating. This coating usually lasts for one or two years if maintained properly, thereby eliminating the need for waxing during that time period.
However, while ceramic coating protects the car's paint from against minor scratches and harmful natural elements, it doesn't prevent rock chips or major scratches. Ceramic coating costs up to five times cheaper than a PPF, a high-quality professional ceramic coating can still be costly. Hence, it is an paint protection option best for the cars which are driven with care and in less off-road environments.
Paint protection film, popularly known as PPF is basically a transparent, thick and durable film applied to the car's bodywork. It is typically installed to cover the entire car in order to prevent minor scratches.
The PPF offers protection to the car's paint from rock chips, minor scratches and road debris. There are some high-grade PPFs that come with a self-healing feature allowing the minor scratches to repair or heal themselves when exposed to heat. PPFs also protect a car's paint from fading, which is caused by harmful UV rays. The PPF is especially useful for areas that are prone to damage, like the front profile or wheel arches.
The PPF has some drawbacks as well. PPF is generally more expensive than ceramic coating and if it is not installed perfectly, the edges of the film can also be noticeable. Also, low-quality PPFs tend to get yellow with time, especially being visible on lighter-coloured cars. This reduces the aesthetic value of a vehicle.
PPF is best for the cars that are frequently exposed to harsh driving conditions, gravel roads or highways. Owners looking for maximum protection to the car's paint, especially against chips and scratches can opt for a paint protection film if that fits the budget.
