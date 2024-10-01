HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Centre Approves 11,000 Crore For Strengthening Road Networks In This State

Centre approves 11,000 crore for strengthening road networks in Chhattisgarh

By: PTI
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 07:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The central government has approved ₹11,000 crore for strengthening road networks in Chhattisgarh, which include the Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B),
...
The central government has approved ₹11,000 crore for strengthening road networks in Chhattisgarh, which include the Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor. (ANI Pic Service)
The central government has approved ₹11,000 crore for strengthening road networks in Chhattisgarh, which include the Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor.

The Union government on Monday approved 11,000 crore to strengthen road connectivity in Chhattisgarh, a state government official said.

The nod was received from Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during a review meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in New Delhi, a state government release stated.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The approved fund will be spent to develop four major national highways which will transform the state's transport landscape and promote industrial growth, it said.

Gadkari also approved the preparation of DPRs for other projects.

The Union minister reviewed the progress of the ongoing national highway projects in Chhattisgarh and emphasised the need to remove hindrances that are delaying these works, the government said.

Gadkari directed the Forest department to expedite clearances and resolve pending issues, urging for the timely completion of all ongoing and proposed projects, the release said.

The four projects discussed in the meeting include the Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor.

The total length of these projects is 236.1 km for which the union minister has approved 9,208 crores. Eight projects of 908 crore have also been approved under the Central Road Fund during the Gadkari-Sai meeting.

An additional amount of 1,200 crore was cleared for the development of various roads, the state government stated.

Four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat in Kondagaon district and Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road was also approved, it said.

Gadkari directed the completion of the Raipur-Visakhapatnam road and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under the NHAI within the prescribed time limit, the release stated.

"The move will provide a new direction to the state's industrial and business activities," Sai said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 07:20 AM IST
TAGS: National Highway NHAI Nitin Gadkari

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.