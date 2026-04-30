CEAT posts record 697 crore FY26 profit, crosses 15,000 crore revenue mark

CEAT Limited has reported its audited results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026, showing higher revenue and profit on both consolidated and standalone bases. The company also crossed ₹15,000 crore in annual consolidated revenue and said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹35 per equity share for FY25-26, subject to shareholder approval.

Quarterly numbers

For the fourth quarter of FY25-26, CEAT’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹4,219 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA margin was 14.18 per cent, while net profit came in at ₹244 crore.

On a standalone basis, quarterly revenue was ₹4,036 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Standalone EBITDA margin stood at 14.55 per cent, and net profit was ₹284 crore.

Also Read : CEAT invests ₹670 crore to expand truck and bus tyre manufacturing capacity

FY25-26 performance

For the year ended 31st March 2026, consolidated revenue reached ₹15,678 crore, an increase of 18.6 per cent over the previous year. EBITDA margin for the year was 13.16 per cent, and net profit was ₹697 crore.

The company said this was the first time it crossed the ₹15,000 crore revenue mark. It also noted gains in the replacement and OEM segments during the year.

Commenting on the results, Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO at CEAT Limited, said, “FY26 has been a strong year where we delivered robust growth in top line as well as in bottom line. We crossed an important milestone of ₹15000 crores of revenue, accompanied by market share gains in replacement and OEMS. We successfully closed the CAMSO deal during the year."

“In Q4, we delivered high growth in all segments, including international business, despite geopolitical tensions. Looking ahead, while there is a momentum on top line, we have short-term challenges on supply chain and costs due to steep increase raw material cost that we intent to mitigate through pricing and strong cost management. We intend to continue expanding our capacities in line with our growth plans," he added.

Also Read : Gadkari flags poor planning, weak accountability behind infra delays; calls for stricter quality checks

Chief Financial Officer, Kumar Subbiah said, “In Q4, we improved operating margins by over 51 bps, driven by a sharper focus on operating efficiencies, scale and disciplined cost management. For the year, we delivered our highest-ever profit of ₹697 crore. Our balance sheet continues to be strong, and leverage ratios remain healthy to provide growth capital to the business. While gross debt has increased, we remain committed to maintaining a cautious leverage profile with adequate liquidity."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: