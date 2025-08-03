CEAT launches Rockrad radial tyre for mining with better traction and longer life

HT Auto
CEAT asserts that the Rockrad tyre has been stringently tested in actual conditions, including Odisha's Barbil mining areas and Indonesia's heavy terrain regions.

CEAT Rockrad
CEAT Rockrad
CEAT has launched its first radial tyre specifically developed for mining and rough terrain use. Named Rockrad, the new product represents CEAT's formal entry into the highly demanding off-road segment, traditionally dominated by bias-ply tyres.

The company asserts that the Rockrad tyre has been stringently tested in actual conditions, including Odisha's Barbil mining areas and Indonesia's heavy terrain regions. The tyre is engineered to meet heavy-duty load-hauling operations and is said to deliver superior mileage, improved traction, and increased durability—critical demands in industries like mining and heavy construction.

Also Read : CEAT CrossDrive all-terrain tyre range launched for SUVs in India

Its launch is timed when the mining sector is slowly adopting radial tyres, which have higher life and improved heat tolerance. CEAT's initiative is poised to hasten the changeover in India, where bias tyres are still prevalent in mining fleets.

Designed for performance and durability

At the core of Rockrad’s performance lies its S-Type tread pattern, which is designed to enhance grip and even pressure distribution on uneven surfaces. Its sidewall compound has also been newly improved to balance its cut resistance with its flexibility—two critical characteristics of tyres driving under intense stress.

As per CEAT's internal evaluations posted by CEAT, Rockrad has around 7 per cent better bead life compared to similar products available in the market. It further has better heat dissipation as well as superior structure strength, which can minimize the possibility of downtime in harsh conditions.

Also Read : Ceat launches EV tyres specially designed for electric buses

Market rollout

Rockrad will initially be available in the 11.00R20 size and will be distributed across India’s major mining belts, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

With this launch, CEAT is not only expanding its Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) portfolio but also signalling a stronger push into specialised applications. While the tyre supports extended service life, CEAT also underlines its intent to contribute to reduced material waste and promote sustainability within commercial vehicle operations.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2025, 13:00 pm IST
TAGS: ceat

