CEAT Tyres on Friday said it has extended warranty on tyres by three months to support customers due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

The decision to extend warranty on tyres has been taken to express solidarity with customers amidst the continued lockdown, CEAT Tyres said in a statement.

The extension is valid on tyres whose warranty is due to expire between March 1 and May 31, it added.

(Also read: Amid coronavirus lockdown, CEAT Tyres inks pact to sanitise trucks)

"We have taken the decision keeping the safety of our customers in mind. While we all are following the government's directive of social distancing, we want to ensure that our customers continue to get the benefit of the warranty during these trying times," CEAT Tyres Chief Operating Officer Arnab Banerjee said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.