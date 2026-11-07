Carmakers see strong Dhanteras deliveries, expect momentum to continue till Diwali

After posting robust Navratri sales performance, major car manufacturers have reported strong delivery numbers on Dhanteras. With this, the automakers in India are expecting the sales momentum to continue till Diwali. The positive consumer sentiment, the tailwind of last year's GST rate cut, along with other factors, are fuelling the sales momentum in this festive period. Also, this came after a drop in October retail sales. With Dhanteras clocking such high sales volume, auto dealers in India are optimistic about Diwali as well as November sales performance.

Maruti Suzuki, the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India, estimated its deliveries to be more than 30,000 units, as compared to 50,000 units delivered across the country in the last Dhanteras. Tata Motors expects deliveries of 12,000 units, while Hyundai expects to record almost 14% growth in Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries to 16,000 units.

Speaking about this sales momentum, Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee, said that this strong momentum is not limited to one day. He also said that from Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14 to Dhanteras on November 6, Maruti Suzuki has already recorded retail sales of over 4 lakh vehicles, compared to 3.46 lakh units clocked during the same period last year. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' Chief Commercial Officer Amit Kamat said the homegrown auto giant witnessed an outstanding response on Dhanteras. "Diwali Muhurat deliveries will continue till Wednesday, and we expect this momentum to carry into the coming days," he added. Mahindra & Mahindra's Executive Director and CEO for Auto and Farm sector, Rajesh Jejurikar, said the homegrown SUV manufacturer's inventory level at its dealerships is close to zero across most of its portfolio and less than 8-9 days of stock, excluding the vehicles in transit.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Force Motors claims to have been witnessing good demand in its segment. "While Dhanteras purchases are usually stronger in the passenger vehicle segment, we are also seeing good demand across our markets, with deliveries lined up across the country. With Diwali falling in November this year, we expect the momentum to continue and anticipate a positive performance during the month," said Prasan Firodia, Managing Director of Force Motors.

What auto dealers say?

According to Vinkesh Gulati, former president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), sales on Dhanteras day are generally five times higher than normal days. Despite a high base in last year's Dhanteras because of the pent-up demand after the GST rate cut, sales this year continue to be positive, he said.

FADA President Sai Giridhar said that there is strong demand in the industry. "All segments put together, be it two-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, all segments are going strong. Though probably in electric vehicles – two-wheelers or four-wheelers – you can see some supply constraints," he said.

Not only in the new vehicles, but in the pre-owned car market too, demand is high. PTI reported that the pre-owned car market witnessed strong festive demand, which is likely to continue till Diwali. Many used car sellers have reportedly said that demand has outstripped supply.

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